So, what have we been working on? 👇

New UI

Redesigned for efficiency and productivity. More responsive and easier to use than ever.

Simplified Tools & Settings

So it’s easier for you to work your way around Deekit. No more confusion, just pure collaboration.

New Android App

Say hello to our new Android app, now Deekit works on the move (and any device too!)

Invite & Share

Our sharing tools got an upgrade and it’s now super straightforward to invite others to your team.

Templates/Shapes

Deekit is full of awesome new templates and shapes to help you get more from your whiteboards.

So Ready to jump in with a 40% discount?

To say thank you for your support on Product Hunt, we are offering 40% off any of our plans, for life! To get the discount just sign up for an account and in the billing section use the code:

PRODUCTHUNT

This offer will expire in 72 hours, so what are you waiting for?

Sign up now!

And if you don’t want offer, you can still sign up for free! 😉

Get your free account

