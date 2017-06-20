So, what have we been working on? 👇
New UI
Redesigned for efficiency and productivity. More responsive and easier to use than ever.
Simplified Tools & Settings
So it’s easier for you to work your way around Deekit. No more confusion, just pure collaboration.
New Android App
Say hello to our new Android app, now Deekit works on the move (and any device too!)
Invite & Share
Our sharing tools got an upgrade and it’s now super straightforward to invite others to your team.
Templates/Shapes
Deekit is full of awesome new templates and shapes to help you get more from your whiteboards.
So Ready to jump in with a 40% discount?
To say thank you for your support on Product Hunt, we are offering 40% off any of our plans, for life! To get the discount just sign up for an account and in the billing section use the code:
PRODUCTHUNT
This offer will expire in 72 hours, so what are you waiting for?